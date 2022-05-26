Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Stake Boosted by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.48% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

TARO stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 135,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

