Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.14

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as low as $20.91. Tecsys shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 460 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

