Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.
About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (TVFCF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.