TenX (PAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,774.00

TenX (PAY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $95,774.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

