Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,948,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,456,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $100.23 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

