Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

TXRH stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and have sold 7,499 shares worth $673,948. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

