The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Decreased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 254,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

