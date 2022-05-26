The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €940.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($819.15) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.