The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,643. The firm has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

