The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

