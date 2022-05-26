The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Progressive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 786,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.