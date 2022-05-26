The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 14,082 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $10,168.88.

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68.

REAL stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.45.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 247,482 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

