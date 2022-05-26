The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.60.
TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
TJX traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 537,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,949. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
