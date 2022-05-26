The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $287,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,838 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.