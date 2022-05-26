The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 11,267,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

