The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 456.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Western Union worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

