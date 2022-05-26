Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.20. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 32,109 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$301.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.62.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

