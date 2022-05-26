Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $681.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

