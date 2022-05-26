TheStreet Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to D+

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

