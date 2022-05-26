Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312.11 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $312.11 million and $41.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00083028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00260254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024630 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (UST) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

