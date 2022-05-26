Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 9,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of Thorne HealthTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

