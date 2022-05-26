Thorstarter Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $37,862.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,547.32 or 1.11550793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 474.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00506465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00032072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

