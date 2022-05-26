Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $200,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Matrix Service comprises about 0.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 248,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

