Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Shares of TITN traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 208,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

