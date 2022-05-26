TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

TJX traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 498,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

