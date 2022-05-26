Todd Clossin Sells 5,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.99 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.