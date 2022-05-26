Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 220.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,361,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,546. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

