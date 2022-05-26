Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.