Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

