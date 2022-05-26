Tornado Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.79 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $27.09 or 0.00091518 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 188.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,512.27 or 1.40249380 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 594.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

