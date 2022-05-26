TOWER Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $487,789.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,956.16 or 1.00021624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

