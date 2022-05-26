Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.65. 5,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $155.05 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

