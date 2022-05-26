TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 227,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,310. The company has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 322.11 and a quick ratio of 322.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.