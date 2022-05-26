Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $185.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.07.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $136.94. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

