Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Get Transphorm alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Transphorm during the first quarter worth $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Transphorm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.