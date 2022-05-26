Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
