Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Trevena alerts:

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.