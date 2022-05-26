Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.37

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 15626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.