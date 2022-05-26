Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,999,000 after purchasing an additional 471,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,276,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,436,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -175.90 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

