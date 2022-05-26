Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Holdings Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

TBK stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $69.17. 852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,142. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.