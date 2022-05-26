TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.23

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 2028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $682.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.