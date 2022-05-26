Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.