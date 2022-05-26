TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

