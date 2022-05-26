Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $174,425.45 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWO stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

