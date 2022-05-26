UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 216 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.61).

In other news, insider Alison Hill bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,755.14 ($11,016.91).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

