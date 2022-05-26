Unigestion Holding SA Buys 15,349 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,245 shares of company stock worth $8,005,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

