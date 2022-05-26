Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.36% of Lear worth $39,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $343,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 10.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.53.

NYSE:LEA traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $122.67 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

