Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 423.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

AMAT traded up $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.07. 9,172,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

