Unigestion Holding SA Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $74.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,221.51. The stock had a trading volume of 302,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,192.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,285.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

