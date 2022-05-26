Unigestion Holding SA Has $20.17 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286,678 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. 975,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,319. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

