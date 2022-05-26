Unigestion Holding SA Has $72.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $39.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,155.85. 1,858,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,495.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,687.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

